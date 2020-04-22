Domestic violence shelter in NW Kansas sees 200-percent increase in calls

Options Domestic and Sexual Violence Services, Inc. serves 18 counties in northwest Kansas.

The agency says over the past week, its hotline has seen a 214-percent spike in calls as more victims of domestic violence reach out for help.

"The stay at home order does not mean you have to stay at home in an unsafe environment," said executive director, Jennifer Hecker.

She said while the stay-at-home is meant to keep people healthy, the stress of the pandemic can add tension to relationships with more time spent at home and added financial stress.

"We're hearing the abuse cycle is happening faster because the abuser and victim are together many more hours a day now," Hecker said.

The shelter is now at capacity and survivors are being housed in hotels. Now, Hecker worries the agency could run out of funding due to the expenses of paying for the hotel rooms and two fundraisers that had to be canceled due to coronavirus.

If you or someone you know is a victim, call our 24-Hour Helpline at 1-800-794-4624 to speak to an Advocate.

You can also make a donation to the shelter, here.