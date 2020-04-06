Domestic cases up in Topeka during coronavirus stay-at-home orders

Domestic violence calls are up in Topeka the past couple of weeks compared to the same period a year ago, and officials say the rise in cases may be the result of stay-at-home orders brought about by coronavirus concerns.

Topeka police Lt. Manny Munoz said "it's kind of early to say" whether the increase in domestic-related calls is the result of stay-at-home orders that have been put into place across Kansas.

"Just looking at the numbers," Munoz said, "it would lead us to believe it probably is playing a part in it."

Munoz said the police department is paying particular attention to cases invovling child abuse, as many parents are now working from home.

He added that the stay-at-home orders don't preclude people from leaving their residence for exercise -- or if they feel their safety is endangered.

"If you feel like a situation is getting to the point where it may become violent or domestic in nature," Munoz aid, "you can always leave your home and go out for a walk, or you can get in your car and drive someplace so that you can get away from the situation. We encourage that."

Domestic calls are up overall this year compared to 2019, according to the Topeka Police Department.

From Jan. 1 to April 2, the Topeka Police Department responded to 1,647 domestic calls, an increase of 95 calls over the 1,552 that were worked during the same time frame in 2019.

According to Police Chief Bill Cochran, the week that the stay-at-home orders took effect -- March 19 to 25 -- saw officers respond to 150 domestic calls, up 32 from the same period a year ago.

In an email statement, Cochran said the recent increase in cases could be attributed to several factors, including uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic; the uncertainty of job security; children being home from school; and people spending more time together in confined areas.

The number of domestic calls did go down 27 the week of March 26 to April 1. Officers responded to 123 calls that week, an increase of just three calls from the same time period in 2019.

Cochran said the police department is keeping an eye on risk factors involving domestic calls.

He said the risk factors include the fact that domestic calls frequently are emotionally charged and can become "very unpredictable," adding that by nature, they "tend to involve some level of violence," which often gets directed toward the officers once they arrive.

COVID-19 concerns also are present with domestic calls, Cochran said. Such calls don’t allow for officers to practice social distancing. The calls often are time-consuming, he added, with officers in close proximity to individuals when it is unknown whether those involved have the coronavirus.

"The other side of this is the victims of domestic violence," Cochran said. "In some situations, they may become 'trapped' with the stay-at-home orders. By no choice of their own, they are not able to gain separation from their abuser. The access to resources they may so desperately need become extremely limited and restricted, and the feeling of despair increases.

"Again, emotions come into play and create a very unstable situation. We work very closely with the YWCA Center for Safety and Empowerment, and the safety of those in these situations is paramount, and I cannot stress enough that if you are in a situation like this to please call 911.”