Dollar General using first hour of business for seniors

Dollar General wants to set aside their first hour of business for seniors.

They say they want to provide older people the chance to shop in less busy crowds, as they are more prone to receiving the coronavirus. Dollar General asks that people plan their shopping trips a little later to make that possible.

They will still open at the same time, but their stores will close one hour earlier than usual. This allows workers more time to disinfect and restock shelves.

We appreciate our customers’ understanding of our decision and request they visit our stores later in the morning to allow at-risk populations the ability to purchase the items they need at affordable prices,” Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO, said.