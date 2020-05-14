Dollar General Literacy Foundation awards grants to organizations around Kansas

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of approximately $63,000 in literacy grants to Kansas nonprofit organizations today, Thursday, May 14.

The grants are part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s largest one-day grant announcement. The grants support summer, family and adult literacy programs.

In total, the Foundation awarded more than $8.6 million to about 970 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools to support the educational journey of more than 663,000 people. The goal of the grants is to enhance local literacy and education initiatives throughout the communities Dollar General serves.

“During these extraordinary times, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to support communities’ literacy and educational advancements through funds that will impact thousands of students across the country,” says Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO and Literacy Foundation board member. “We are proud to support the meaningful and impactful work that each of today’s recipients conduct and support their ongoing efforts to help individuals improve their lives through literacy and education.”

Recipients of the grant plan to use awarded funds to promote literacy and learning across various platforms including childhood summer reading, helping adults learn to read and prepare for their high school equivalency exam and helping individuals learn English.

Recipients in Kansas are:

Baldwin Education Foundation - Baldwin City, $3,000

Boys & Girls Clubs of Hutchinson - Hutchinson, $3,000

Center of Grace, Inc. - Olathe, $10,000

Coffeyville Public Library - Coffeyville, $500

Columbus Public Library - Columbus, $500

Dodge City Public Library - Dodge City, $1,250

Donnelly College - Kansas City, $10,000

Fort Scott Public Library - Fort Scott, $500

Fredonia Public Library - Fredonia, $550

Gertrude Walker Elementary - Garden City, $3,000

Johnson County Community College Foundation - Overland Park, $10,000

Johnson County Library Foundation - Shawnee Mission, $3,000

Kansas School for Effective Learning - Wichita, $10,000

Linn County Library District 5 - Pleasanton, $300

Mclouth Public Library - Mclouth, $500

Solomon Public Library - Solomon, $790

Tonganoxie Public Library - Tonganoxie, $2,000

Unified School District 320 - Wamego, $1,600

Wichita State University Foundation - Wichita, $3,000

“For more than 26 years, the Dollar General Literacy Foundation has invested in programs that help uplift and empower others through education,” says Denine Torr, executive director of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. “In the wake of the pandemic as more youth are in need of academic support and an increased number of adults are looking to enhance their basic skills and employability, we proudly continue our support of basic education and literacy initiatives for individuals of all ages. We are grateful for the hardworking teachers and nonprofit leaders who are serving students in our hometown communities and hope these funds help advance their efforts.”

A comprehensive list of other grant recipients may be found here.

