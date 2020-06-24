Dog shot and killed early Wednesday after charging person in North Topeka

A dog is dead after it charged an individual early Wednesday in North Topeka.

Police were called around 5:40 a.m. to the 1300 block of N.E. Quincy after receiving a report of gunshots being fired in the area.

The initial call indicated a dog had been shot in the incident.

Police told 13 NEWS that a person shot the dog after it charged him.

Three police units remained at the scene past 6 a.m.

Animal Control officers arrived around 6:15 a.m. to remove the dog.

Neighbors said there have been other incidents in which dogs were running loose in the 1300 block of N.E. Quincy and charging at individuals.

Additional details weren't immediately available.