Division of tourism launches new tagline celebrating spirit of Kansas

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism has introduced a new tourism marketing tagline and campaign honoring and celebrating the perseverance that defines what it means to be a Kansan, officials said.

The new tagline – "To The Stars" – builds upon the state’s motto, "Ad Astra Per Aspera," which means “to the stars through difficulty.”

In a news release, Kansas Tourism director Bridgette Jobe says the new “To The Stars" tagline "reminds us who we are and shows us where to go. It’s a salute to the free-spirited. To the rowdy. To the wide-eyed wanderers. To the dreamers. To the stars.”

Jobe says stories and features will be posted in the coming year on the Kansas Tourism website, TravelKS.com, building on the "To The Stars" theme.

Officials with the tourism division said travelers are encouraged to learn about the perseverance that embodies "To The Stars" displayed by Free Staters in the war against slavery; dust bowl farmers; Santa Fe Trail pioneers; Amelia Earhart; Nicodemus settlers; President Dwight D. Eisenhower; astronomer Clyde Tombaugh; plaintiffs in the 1954 Brown v Board of Education landmark Supreme Court case; Greensburg residents following the 2007 tornado that destroyed a large part of their community; and many other notable Kansans who charged ahead despite adversity.

More information about these historical figures, including places to visit to learn about them, can be found on the Kansas Tourism blog and at TravelKS.com.

“Like many of us, the travel industry in our state and nation is experiencing unprecedented challenges amidst the global pandemic,” Jobe said. “‘To The Stars’ is as relevant as ever for Kansas, and now we have a chance to learn more about, and take hold of, the fortitude that has forged our state by visiting sites that commemorate them.”

The Division of Tourism is encouraging #SafeTravels, which includes physical distancing while exploring Kansas’ wide spaces and unspoiled beauty.

“Everyone is looking for what they can do with their family this summer, and fantastic experiences are waiting just down the road in Kansas,” Jobe said. “Take a road trip to find a new adventure – whether that’s a visit to the Fort Scott National Historic Site to learn more about Bleeding Kansas, a hike at our newest state park Little Jerusalem Badlands, or traveling to buy local beef from a producer and seeing Kansas along the way.”

