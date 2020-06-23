District Magistrate Judge Mary Thrower announces retirement

District Magistrate Judge Mary Thrower says she will be retiring on August 14.

District Magistrate Judge Mary Thrower is set to retire in August after serving 14 years in the 29th Judicial District says the Kansas Courts.

The Courts says Thrower manages juvenile offender and child in need of care dockets for her district, which is composed of Ottawa and Saline counties.

"These are some of the most trying cases, no doubt," says Thrower. "We are often dealing not only with the youth but also with parents and extended family."

Thrower says she finds her work rewarding.

"I arrived at work a few weeks ago and was be greeted by a young lady who wanted to make sure I knew she graduated from high school. A parent recently congratulated me on my retirement and thanked me for 'being there' as the family worked through the offender process," she said. "Seeing young people like this succeed is one of the most satisfying parts of this job. Knowing they recognize I do care and do want them to do well is important."

According to the Courts during her work as a judge, Thrower also heard criminal cases and civil cases involving divorce, probate estates, guardianships, child abuse and neglect and adoptions.

Thrower says she earned her associate degree in administration of justice from Wichita State University and her bachelor’s in sociology from Emporia State University. Thrower worked as a court services officer in the 28th Judicial District for 4 years before moving to Colorado, where she was a pretrial specialist for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department.

Thrower says she graduated in 1992 from the University Of Denver College Of Law and practiced for several years in Colorado, then returned to Kansas and worked for the county attorney’s office in Saline County before becoming a judge in 2006.

According to the Courts, Thrower served on the Supreme Court Task Force for Permanency Planning and the Kansas Juvenile Justice Workgroup. Thrower currently serves on the Commission on Judicial Conduct.

The Kansas Courts also says Thrower received the American Barr Association’s Franklin N. Flaschner Award, which is only given to judges who “embody high ideals, personal character, and competence in performing judicial duties that were exemplified by the late Chief Justice Franklin N. Flaschner of Massachusetts.”

The 28th Judicial District is currently looking for someone to fill Thrower’s position.

