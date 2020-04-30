Disney debuts character face masks, profits go to charity

Your favorite characters from Disney, Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar are now available on cloth face masks.

Disney will donate up to $1 million in profits and one million masks to underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S. (Source: Disney)

Disney will donate up to $1 million in profits to MedShare, a nonprofit group that gives medical supplies and equipment to communities across the globe.

“We realize this is a challenging time for families and wearing any type of mask can be daunting,” said Disney Senior Vice President Edward Park.

“Our hope is that Disney’s cloth face masks featuring some of our most beloved characters will provide comfort to the families, fans and communities that are so important to us.”

Disney is also donating a million of the cloth masks to MedShare, so they can be distributed to children and families in underserved and vulnerable communities across the U.S.

“Disney’s donations will make a tremendous impact in the communities we serve,” said MedShare CEO and President Charles Redding.

“Their contribution of one million Disney cloth face masks will be provided to families in underserved communities and organizations working to limit the spread of COVID-19, while their monetary donation will be used to support the medical community’s ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving care to those who need it most.”

The cloth masks come in four-packs that sell for $19.99 and feature characters, like Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Anna and Elsa, Woody and Buzz Lightyear, The Avengers and the Baby Yoda.

The Shop Disney website is taking preorders now.

