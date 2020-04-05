Garmin Dirty Kanza postponed to September

The Garmin Dirty Kanza and Garmin Dirty Kanza XL is moving to September 10th – 13th, with race day being Saturday, September 12th.

The Dirty Kanza team announced that the "World Series of Gravel", originally scheduled for May 29-31, will be rescheduled to later in the year in light of the current pandemic.

"The entire Dirty Kanza team has been working around the clock in order to make the best and most prudent decision for all of our athletes, volunteers, sponsors, vendors and the members of the Emporia community," they said in a release.

“We’ve been working very hard to look at what the current world situation is going to mean for Dirty Kanza 2020 with the health and safety of our participants, local community, emergency responders and everybody who is touched by Dirty Kanza in mind. At the end of the day, we didn’t feel it was appropriate to hold Dirty Kanza on our original date.” Says Jim Cummins, Dirty Kanza co-founder and Chief Gravel Officer at Life Time.