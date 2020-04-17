Dillon's to accept SNAP benefits for pickup orders

Dillons, along with all other Kroger companies, will now be accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) benefits for pickup. Customers can place orders for no-contact pickup through Kroger's website or on the app.

“Kroger is rolling out a payment capability across our nearly 2,800 grocery stores to allow more customers to access fresh, affordable food and essentials through our Pickup service,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “We are committed to supporting all families as we work together with our associates and communities and government agencies and health organizations to flatten the curve during this unprecedented pandemic.”

All stores across Kansas will accept this type of payment beginning April 24.