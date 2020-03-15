Dillions adjusts store hours due to COVID-19 concerns

Dillons is responding to the spread of the coronavirus by forming a task force and changing the hours of some stores.

The 24 hour Dillons stores will now only be open from 6:00 a.m. to midnight to give workers time to restock and clean.

Corporate Affair Manager Sheila Lowrie says they have created a task force to put in place of their pandemic preparedness plan and monitor the situation as it changes.

"We will seek to make decisions that balance the safety of our associates with our commitments to our customers and communities," Lowrie explained in a statement. "Preparedness is in our DNA – our store teams regularly manage through severe weather events, for example, and our teams are always well-prepared to be there when our customers need us most. Especially in times of uncertainty, we believe everyone deserves to have access to affordable, fresh food."

This change impacts the following stores at the locations listed below:

-Topeka:

Dillons – 800 NW 25th Street

-Hutchinson:

Dillons Marketplace #97 – 3200 Plaza E Drive

-Wichita:

Dillons Marketplace - 7707 E Central (Central & Rock)

Dillons Marketplace - 10222 W. 21st (21st and Maize)