Devon Dotson declares for 2020 NBA Draft

Devon Dotson has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, the KU sophomore announced Monday.

"After talking it over with my family and full support of my coaches, I've decided to enter the 2020 NBA Draft and pursue my lifelong goal of being an NBA player," Dotson said in a video on Twitter Monday.

Dotson averaged 18.1 points, 4 assists and 2.1 steals per game in his sophomore season.

"We are all so proud and happy for Devon and what a year he had," head coach Bill Self said. "We support and believe this is the correct decision for him to make. Although we only got two years from Devon, all Jayhawk fans should be very appreciative and wish him all the best moving forward."

The 2020 NBA draft is set for June 25.