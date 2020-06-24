Development starting on southeast side of Topeka

Development on 14 acres of land off Topeka Boulevard and Southwest 37th Street is beginning with bulldozing trees and brush.

The chunk of land is owned by Russ Briggs of Briggs Auto Group who is hoping they create new business and more attraction to the southeast side of Topeka.

13 News spoke with Briggs about the possibility of growth for the area. He says nothing is set in stone for what will be built, but multiple businesses are interested in the land.

He’s hoping it will feature a storefront, fast-food restaurants and convenience stores. Development on the other sides of town are bringing in businesses more and more and he feels this is an ideal location to start new ones.

Along with businesses, they will have to build a street going through the property so after clearing the trees and brush they will begin to break up the concrete and asphalt.

Another factor is the relocation of the homeless population that congregates around the area.

The original plan to build a car lot is no more after the renovation of the Briggs Kia lot on S. Kansas Avenue.

Briggs said he is planning an announcement for what will happen there late this year.

