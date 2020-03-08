Despite virus risk, 2020 hopefuls keep up campaigns for now

As the coronavirus hits more states, Bernie Sanders says his campaign is gauging when it may become necessary to cancel the large campaign rallies that public health experts say could be breeding grounds to spread the illness.

The Democratic presidential candidate says in televised interviews that "obviously" the safety of the American people comes first, so he's talking constantly to public health officials.

Federal health authorities have been advising older people and those with medical conditions in particular to avoid crowded spaces. But so far, that hasn't stopped President Donald Trump or his two Democratic rivals, Sanders and Joe Biden, from cutting back on events. Each is in his 70s.