Despite COVID-19, Manhattan Christian College seeing increase in applications

Despite COVID-19, Manhattan Christian College is seeing an increase in applicatiions for the 2020-21 academic year, according to KMAN Radio.

Manhattan Christian College President Kevin Ingram tells KMAN that April applications for the fall 2020 semester are up 21 percent over last year. The number of prospective students being accepted to Manhattan Christian College is up 45 percent over last year.

“If this projects out," Ingram says, "there’s some indicators we could have a good freshman class in the fall, which could help our overall enrollment."

Virtual tours are helping introduce potential students to the college.

Looking back on how quickly the college implemented an all-online curriculum after the coronavirus pandemic became widespread in March, Ingram said he believes it was a success, given there wasn’t a lot of time to prepare.

“Obviously we changed some of the tools and how we did that," he said. "I think it went very well overall and as well as it could given the circumstances."

Ingram tells KMAN that Manhattan Christian College is planning about a 3 percent increase in tuition for the 2020-21 academic year to keep up with inflation, including but not limited to the cost of food, especially beef.

He added the college does offer scholarship opportunities. One in particular is the endowed Game Changer scholarship to help fill gaps students may experience with affordability: “That is money we have from an endowed fund that we can give and say ‘here’s an extra $2,000 to fill that gap -- we’d love to have you at college’."

The fund has about $140,000 available. Falling stock market prices could jeopardize some access to those funds, Ingram told KMAN, but he says the college is set up well with that endowment.