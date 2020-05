Despite a 4-cent per-gallon increase this past week, Kansas gas prices are still the fifth cheapest in the United States.

The Kansas gas price was listed at $1.50 per gallon.

That mark is 34 cents lower than the average of $1.84 a gallon nationwide.

The national average was up 6 cents per gallon this past week.

Overall, 40 states still have averages of $2 or less.

According to Gasbuddy.com, Topeka's prices ranged Tuesday morning from $1.46 to $1.75 per gallon.