Designers' Showhouse to have virtual tours

ChildCare Aware of Eastern Kansas announced a big change to their annual Designers' Showhouse.

ChildCare Aware will host virtual tours through the Designers' Showhouse. They say their virtual tours will offer a lot of benefits that wouldn't be possible otherwise.

“In early March, we made the decision to delay our public opening from mid-April to June 5,” Executive Director Reva Wywadis said. “At this point in time, we now believe that our typical public tours and large events simply are not possible as we consider the health and safety of our guests and volunteers. We are excited about the new vision for the 2020 Designers’ Showhouse, and this creative way for people to experience the dramatic transformation of this incredible home.”

Interactive content will be included, and new features like a transformative view of the house through its renovations and insights into the designers' ideas will also be available.

All tours will be free, but visitors are invited to make donations towards the agency's services and programs.