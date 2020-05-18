Deputy Todd Michael Widman Memorial Scholarship recipients chosen

The Deputy Todd Michael Widman Memorial Scholarship Committee has selected two scholarship recipients for the next school year.

On Tuesday, May 12, the committee met to declare the two recipients.

One of the recipients is a senior from Hiawatha and the other from Horton high schools have been chosen to receive a one-time $2500.00 Scholarship. The names of the winners will be announced during the award presentation next week.

According to Sheriff John Merchang, March 1 of this year was the 20th anniversary of when Brown County Deputy Todd Michael Widman gave his life in the line of duty. In honor of his sacrifice, challenge coins were made available to the public with 100% of proceeds going towards the scholarship.

Horton and Hiawatha students turned in almost 17 scholarship applications and were honored to have Retired Sheriff Jim Wolney and Horton Police Chief John Calhoon serve on the scholarship committee.

“I appreciate the hard work and dedication our committee put into this process,” says Sheriff Merchant. “It was an honor to have them serve as our inaugural scholarship committee in memory of Todd.”

Based on the quality of applications both committee members stated how difficult it was to select one winner from each school.