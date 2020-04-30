Dept. of Labor updates timeline for unemployment benefits

The Kansas Department of Labor (KDOL) has confirmed that the remaining programs in the federal CARES Act, Pandemic Unemployment Insurance (PUA) and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) should be paying out benefits by the end of May.

According to the timeline, Kansans can be filing for PUA by May 12 and payments should be processing by May 25. PEUC should be live by the end of May.

PUA is a provision of the federal CARES act and provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment assistance to those who are self-employed, independent contractors, nonprofit employees or gig workers. Part-time workers may also be eligible for PUA. The last week PUA benefits is payable is the week ending in December 26, 2020.

PEUC is available to individuals who have exhausted their regular unemployment benefits or have ended their benefit year. It also applies to those with no rights to regular benefits under any laws. PEUC is a 13-week extension of regular unemployment benefits.

PUA and PEUC offer claimants an additional $600 per week. The extra funds will be automatically added to the claimants weekly payment if they are eligible.

