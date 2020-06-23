Department of Labor to hold webinar on COVID-19 paid sick leave

The U.S. Department of Labor is offering a webinar on Coronavirus-related paid sick leave requirements for business owners and employers.

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division in Kansas City, Kansas, with the IRS and the U.S. Small Business Administration say they are presenting a webinar to review paid sick leave requirements, tax relief and other COVID-19 related information that is absolutely need to know as businesses reopen.

The Wage and Hour Division says the webinar will feature information on the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which will include paid sick leave and paid child leave, as well as eligibility, requirements for providing paid leave and tax credits for business owners.

The webinar will be held on Tuesday, June 30, from 9 – 10:30 a.m. central time, according to the DOL, participants should join the audio portion by following screen prompts after joining the session.

The Microsoft Edge browser will not connect to the meeting says staff, so other browsers should be used.

The DOL says the FFCRA gives tax credits to American businesses with less than 500 employees for paid leave.

The Wage and Hour Division says there are Quick Benefits Tips on the DOL website.

