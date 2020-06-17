Department of Labor issues guidance to help unemployment programs

The U.S. Department of Labor says it has issued further guidance to help improve unemployment programs throughout the country and prevent fraud.

The U.S. Department of Labor issued the guidance on Tuesday, June 16, to help ensure the accuracy of unemployment claims made due to the implementation of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

“It is vital, now more than ever, that states exercise due diligence in the administration of their unemployment insurance programs to ensure taxpayer funds are spent properly,” says Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training John Pallasch. “Today’s guidance will help states detect fraud and assess the accuracy of payments to ensure benefits are provided only to eligible claimants.”

The DOL says the Benefit Accuracy Measurement allows states to select representative samples of payments and disqualifying ineligibility determinations to understand whether they were properly administered to claimants and whether the claimants were paid the proper amounts or appropriately denied.

States can use this information to help develop and implement corrective measures to ensure funds are spent properly by improving the program accuracy according to the DOL. Unemployment claims that were overpaid, underpaid or improperly denied will be reviewed by BAM which will determine the cause of and party responsible for the error and actions taken prior to the error.

The DOL says the passage of the CARES Act saw many states substantially increase in the number of residents seeking unemployment insurance benefits and the dollar amount of unemployment insurance claims being paid. It says as a result it is providing the new assistance and guidance to help states respond to the surge in demand.

The Department also wants to remind residents to report unemployment insurance fraud in state systems which can be found and accessed on the Department of Labor website.

The DOL says frequently asked question on COVID-19 related unemployment programs are also available on its website.

