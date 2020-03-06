Dental lab instructor Sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for sex crime

A Shawnee County District Court Judge has sentenced a prison dental lab instructor to over two and a half years behind bars.

According to Shawnee County District Court Judge Mike Kagay, Tomas Co, 73, was sentenced to 32 months in prison, plus ordered to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

In January, he was found guilty of one count of felony unlawful sexual relations with a female inmate.

He was acquitted of five counts of unlawful sexual relations with female inmates.

Co was a dental lab instructor at the Topeka Correctional Facility in East Topeka. At the lab, female inmates learned to make dental appliances.

In December 2018, Co was discharged as the dental lab instructor at correctional facility after a Kansas Department of Corrections special agent interviewed Co's students.