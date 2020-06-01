Former Shawnee Co. Commissioner files for congressional seat

Former Shawnee County Commissioner and state cabinet secretary Dennis Taylor has filed for a spot in Kansas’ Second District just before the noon deadline on Monday.

He is running against incumbent Rep. Steve Watkins and challenger Jake LaTurner.

“I think we certainly need to have a strong two party system and we need to be, regardless of who gets elected president in November, our congress needs to exercise its own prerogatives,” said Taylor. “It needs to have oversight of whoever is in the executive branch. It needs to bring a strong administration of justice, impartiality and fairly to the laws of the country.”

Taylor says if elected, he will pledge 50% of his congressional paycheck every payday to COVID-19 non-profit relief programs helping those in need in the Second District.

“Kansans have lost jobs and income due to no fault of their own. Focusing on less significant and more divisive issues in the next two years will only make recovery take longer,” Taylor said according to a press release on Monday.

The release also states that he believes no one is above the law and that he supports public investment in a national virus-tracing jobs program.

“I think this is going to be a challenging year, obviously with COVID-19, but I think I’m probably the most electable,” said Taylor.

On the Democratic side, James Windholz of Lawrence filed to run against Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla.

The primary is scheduled for August 4.

