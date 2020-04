The 13 NEWS This Morning team is now just a little bit bigger.

Deneysha Richard and her husband welcomed in their new baby girl, "Baby Bee" Aliyah, earlier this week.

This new little bundle of joy came into the world weight 8 pounds and 6 ounces.

Momma and baby are doing great.

Deneysha thanks everyone for their well-wishes and says she misses everybody very much.