Demolition set to begin this week on Manhattan shopping center damaged in '18 flood

A shopping center on the west side of Manhattan that was damaged by a 2018 flood is scheduled to be torn down, with demolition starting this week, according to KMAN Radio.

The Manhattan Fire Department Risk Reduction Division said the Plaza West Shopping Center, located at 3003 Anderson Ave., will be razed and a slab floor will be left when work is completed, according to KMAN.

No public hazards are anticipated during the project, which is to be completed by June 10.

The shopping center formerly housed the Golden Wok and La Hacienda restaurants.

The radio station reports that the building housing the restaurants was deemed unsafe through a public process last year after the department attempted to gain compliance with building owner Mark Samarrai.

A demolition contract was awarded in April to Remco Demolition for $49,810.

KMAN says the city will attempt to recover the costs from the owner.

The flood that damaged the property occurred over the 2018 Labor Day weekend.