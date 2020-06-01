Democrats hopeful to flip seats in House and Senate this November

As the 2020 filing deadline passes today, Kansas Democratic Party members will have to choose between an impressive slate of candidates.

There is a Democratic candidate in 91 House Districts out of 125 and 30 Senate Districts out of 40. Democratic members sat in roughly 75% of their respective chamber’s seats.”

“The people of Kansas will have the opportunity to vote for Democratic candidates who are ready to work for hardworking Kansans on a bipartisan basis,” says Senate Democratic Leader Anthony Hensley. “Our candidates understand the challenges facing their communities and our state. They are committed to doing what is best to move Kansas forward.”

House Democrats broke the fundraising record in 2019 and intent to flip enough seats to break the supermajorities in both Chambers. The goal for them is to flip one House seat and three Senate seats.

“We only need to flip one seat in the House to break that Republican supermajority,” says House Democratic Leader, Tom Sawyer. “Between the tenacity of our candidates and the extensive resources we continue to collect, I’m confident that we’ll flip not just that one seat, but several.”

Breaking supermajorities allows for commonsense, people-driven policy to pass the committee and the floor, as well as put more Democratic members in previously Republican dominated committees.