Advertisement

Democrats confirm plans for nearly all-virtual convention

Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden depart after placing a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park, Monday, May 25, 2020, in New Castle, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Democratic presidential candidate, former Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden depart after placing a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veterans Memorial Park, Monday, May 25, 2020, in New Castle, Del. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)(WIBW)
By BILL BARROW
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Democrats will hold an almost entirely virtual presidential nominating convention Aug. 17-20 in Milwaukee using live broadcasts and online streaming, party officials said Wednesday.

Joe Biden plans to accept the presidential nomination in person, but it remains to be seen whether there will be a significant in-person audience there to see it. The Democratic National Committee said in a statement that official business, including the official vote to nominate Biden, will take place virtually, with delegates being asked not to travel to Milwaukee.

It’s the latest signal of how much the COVID-19 pandemic has upended American life and the 2020 presidential election, leading Biden and the party to abandon the usual trappings of an event that draws tens of thousands of people to the host city to mark the start of the general election campaign.

Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said the drastically altered convention won’t be an impediment. “Vice President Biden intends to proudly accept his party’s nomination in Milwaukee and take the next step forward towards making Donald Trump a one-term president,” she said, adding that Biden’s campaign will continue to highlight Wisconsin as a key battleground state.

The convention details were released the same day that Biden’s team announced its leadership team in Wisconsin, one of three key states that helped propel Trump to an Electoral College victory four years ago. He won Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes – less than 1 percentage point.

Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi will serve as convention chair, party officials said.

Party Chairman Tom Perez said scaling back Democrats’ festivities is a matter of public health. He sought to draw a contrast with Trump’s push for a traditional convention in North Carolina, clashing with the state’s Democratic governor, Roy Cooper, and public health officials over the details amid the pandemic. The Republican National Committee has confirmed its official business will be conducted in Charlotte. But Trump has said he plans to accept his nomination in Jacksonville, Florida, because Cooper wouldn’t guarantee Republicans the ability to host a large-scale event in Charlotte’s NBA arena.

“Unlike this president, Joe Biden and Democrats are committed to protecting the health and safety of the American people,” Perez said.

Besides events in Wisconsin, Democrats plan other events in satellite locations around the country to broadcast as part of the convention.

Veteran producer Ricky Kirshner, who has worked on every Democratic National Convention since 1992, will lead production of the convention, including the satellite broadcasts. Kirshner has served as executive producer of the Tony Awards since 2004 and the Super Bowl halftime show since 2007; he’s won nine Emmy awards.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd’s death

Updated: moments ago
|
By LISA MASCARO
On the eve of the vote, President Donald Trump's administration signaled he would veto the bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has also said it will not pass the Republican-held chamber.

Coronavirus

Some states pause reopening as virus cases near record high

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
While greatly expanded testing probably accounts for some of the increase, experts say other measures indicate the virus is making a comeback.

News

Aggieville Business Association connected with a COVID-19 outbreak

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Becky Goff
Aggieville Business Association connected with a COVID-19 outbreak. Riley County health officials say at least 30 recent positive cases have ties to the popular business district.

News

Washburn University expects enrollment drop for next school year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Motter
The Washburn University Board of Regents has approved a budge for the University for the next fiscal year.

National

Colorado reopens inquiry into Elijah McClain’s 2019 death

Updated: 1 hour ago
Elijah McClain died last August after he was taken to the ground by police, placed in a chokehold and given ketamine.

Latest News

National

Verizon joins ad boycott of Facebook over hateful content

Updated: 1 hours ago
Verizon is joining an escalating movement to siphon advertising away from Facebook in an effort to pressure the company into doing more to prevent racist and violent information from being shared on its social networking service.

News

Manhattan Public Library expanding services

Updated: 1 hours ago
Prior to COVID-19 restrictions, the Manhattan Public Library saw nearly one thousand patrons coming through their doors on a daily basis.

News

Glory Days Pizza is among first of businesses to make the “Topeka Promise”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Donahue
Glory Days Pizza has been doing curbside pickup and contactless delivery since March to keep employees and customers safe.

National

NYC judge rejects Trump family effort to halt tell-all book

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and COLLEEN LONG
A New York City judge has dismissed a claim by Donald Trump’s brother that sought to halt the publication of a tell-all book by the president’s niece.

News

Glory Days Pizza is among first of businesses to make the “Topeka Promise”

Updated: 2 hours ago
Glory Days Pizza has been doing curbside pickup and contactless delivery since March to keep employees and customers safe.

News

Shawnee Co. Board of Health receives mental health services update

Updated: 2 hours ago
Mental health has been a big concern throughout the coronavirus pandemic and the effect all this is having on Kansans.