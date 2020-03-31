Defendant in triple slayings says his convictions were illegal

Twenty-six years after three men were shot to death in a South Topeka strip club, the Topeka man convicted in the slayings contends his convictions in the case were illegal.

The defendant, Robert "Bobby" Lewis Jackson, now 50, has appealed whether he was correctly sentenced on Feb. 21, 1995.

In March 2019, Jackson filed a motion to correct what he contended was an illegal sentence.

In Jackson's motion, he contended notice of the intended 40-year prison term had to be served on the defendant when he was arraigned earlier in the case or the 40-year prison term tied to the slaying of one victim couldn't be imposed on the defendant, Jackson said.

But during a Feb. 27 hearing, Shawnee County District Court Judge Steven Ebberts ruled that Jackson was notified of the prosecutor's intent to pursue the "Hard 40" sentence before Jackson was arraigned, according to court records, and the 40-year prison term wasn't an illegal sentence.

Jackson's then-attorney, Collin Huerter, filed a notice of appeal on March 6 to the Kansas Court of Appeals challenging whether Jackson was legally sentenced. Huerter said there is no deadline to seek a correction of a sentence.

The state office of the appellate defender is representing Jackson before the court of appeals.

A Kansas Supreme Court ruling issued on April 18, 1997, said that during the defendant's trial, he didn't present any evidence and didn't say someone else shot the victims. Before the trial, Jackson made a plea to a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

On April 8, 1994, a jury convicted Jackson of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of voluntary manslaughter, two counts of aggravated battery, and two misdemeanor counts of trespassing and criminal damage to property, court records said.

The charges were tied to the shooting deaths of two club employees and a customer, and the wounding of two other people.

Jackson had approached two women at the club, tried to pick them up, and they declined.

Matt Fabry, a club bouncer, told Jackson to leave the club, and during a scuffle, Jackson knocked Fabry to the floor, a Kansas Supreme Court ruling said.

Jon Stratton, a club patron, went to Fabry's aid, and Jackson pulled a pistol and shot Fabry, then Stratton, and a third man, Dan Rutherford, also was fatally shot.

A man and a woman were wounded.

Jackson was sentenced to two life terms in the murder convictions. In one sentence, Jackson would have to serve at least 40 years in prison before he would be eligible for parole, and in the second murder conviction, Jackson would have to serve 15 years before he would be parole eligible.

Jackson is serving his sentence in the Ellsworth Correctional Facility.