Death toll at 21 as Egypt storms, flooding enter 2nd day

Thunderstorms and flooding around Egypt entered a second day, interrupting daily life in much of the country, including the capital, Cairo. Meanwhile, authorities say the death toll has risen to 21.

Most of the fatalities took place in the county's rural areas and run-down slums. At least six children died, either from electrocution or because heavy rains knocked down their houses.

Since the rains hit late Wednesday and early Thursday, social media has been inundated with images and video showing flooded roads and villages as well as water-filled apartments in some of Cairo's richest neighborhoods.