WIBW Radio join the 'United for Justice: Day of Discussion' series

People took to the airwaves on Friday to focus on social injustice.

AM 580 in Topeka joined forces with other Alpha Media stations across the country to discuss social justice in response to what has been happening nationally.

"About bringing a community together essentially, having those conversations, some of them can be a little complicated, a little uncomfortable, but trying to get people to understand each other's point of view," Danielle Norwood with WIBW Radio said.

Danielle Norwood with WIBW Radio hosted two 50-minute segments for the "United for Justice: Day of Discussion" series.

"We're trying to just open up a conversation about basically, here's what's going on and if we want to say with liberty and just for all, that means exactly what it means, for all people," Norwood explained.

Norwood says it was important to include local officials like Mayor Michelle De La Isla, Police Chief Bill Cochran, and local clergy to be apart of the discussion.

"I really think it starts with those particular people and because of their backgrounds they're able to navigate some of the challenges that come across from maybe being a different color, different background and they're able to work with other people and do some really good things," Norwood said.

The talk also touched on how to move forward to correct and prevent social injustices.

"We talked about trust issues within the community, talking about communication between law enforcement officials and the public, and just trying to take down those walls so one group doesn't feel threaten by the other group," Norwood said.

"I just hope they get inspired like okay this has been really good to begin with, what do i need to do next to be apart of things," she emphasized.

Norwood says change starts with the people, "nothing is going to happen until people really commit to having that conversation and then doing the work to make it happen."

The Day of Discussion aired from 10 AM to 4PM on Friday.

You can find Danielle Norwood's segments here.