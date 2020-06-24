Daughter gives father final 10-7 of his career

An Emporia father daughter team splits up as he retires.

The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center says for the past 4 years Madison Dragonas and her father Sgt. DJ Dragonas had the privilege of working together to serve the Emporia community.

Sgt. Dragonas ended his last shift with the Emporia Police Department on Wednesday, June 24, with his final 10-7 from his daughter according to the Lyon Co. Emergency Communications Center.

The Lyon Co. Emergency Communications Center wishes Sgt. Dragonas a happy retirement.

