Damage reoported after shots fired at mobile home park

Police report property damagebut no injuries after shots were fired early Tuesday at a mobile home park in East Topeka.

The shots-fired call was reported around 4 a.m. at a mobile home park in the 1900 block of S.E. Adams.

Police at the scene told 13 NEWS that no injuries had been reported as of 4:45 a.m.

However, police said some property damage did occur.

At least two police officers remained on the scene as of 4:45 a.m. and were speaking with a man outside one of the mobile homes.

Additional details weren't immediately available.