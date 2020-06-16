DOJ makes 11 indictments

The Department of Justice says it has made indictments for 11 different Kansas cases.

Commercial robbery, intent to distribute fentanyl, intent to distribute methamphetamine, escape of custody and unlawful possession of a firearm were all on the DOJ docket for Tuesday.

A Topeka Man that robbed three stores was indicted on Tuesday, June 16, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Deshawn Lorenzo Pittman, 24, has been charged with three counts of commercial robbery for robberies occurring at Dollar General, Family Dollar and Loan Max Title Loans says the DOJ.

All three robberies happened from September to December 2019.

The DOJ says if Pittman is convicted he could face up to 20 years in federal prison with a fine up to $250,000 on each count.

In another case Jorge Eduardo Guerrero-Bustamante, 26, of San Jose, and Ruby Quiroz, 25, of Santa Ana, were both charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, says the DOJ.

Guerrero-Bustamante and Quiroz were arrested on Jan. 2, during a car stop in Meade County.

DOJ says if convicted the pair could face no less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $4 million.

Gleneice Lawshawn Phillips, 24, of Dayton, and Kamryne J. Wright, 19, of Dayton, have been charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and one count of traveling across state line in an attempt to drug traffic all allegedly occurred inn Trego Co. according to the DOJ.

Phillips and Kamryne were initially alleged to have been in possession of over 35 lbs. of meth and almost 22 lbs. of fentanyl says a criminal complaint.

If convicted, the DOJ says the pair could face no less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $10 million on each possession.

Coty Mewes, 32, has been charged of one count of escaping custody at the Grossman Residential Reentry Center in Leavenworth according to DOJ documents. If convicted he could face up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Jamison Michael Stiles, 47, has also been charged with one count of escaping custody at the Grossman Residential Reentry Center in Leavenworth according to the DOJ. If convicted he could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Ronnie Lee Martin, 24, is charged with one count of escaping custody, allegedly in Leavenworth but not related to the Grossman Residential Reentry Center says the DOJ. If convicted he could face up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Dontreal D. Banks, 33, of Wichita, has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking according to DOJ documents.

If convicted, Banks could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on the felon in possession charge, up to 20 years and a fine of up to $1 million on the heroin charge and no less than five years and a fine of up to $250,000 on the last count.

Andre Wallace, 44, is in federal custody and charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon says the DOJ.

If convicted, Wallace could face up to 5 years and no more than 40 years on the methamphetamine charge, no less than 5 years and a fine of up to $250,000 on unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and up to 10 years and a fine of $250,000 on the last count.

David Kellner, 31, is in federal custody and charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon says the Department. Initially, it says, Kellner was charged by criminal complaint and led law enforcement on a chase with speeds of up to 110 mph.

If convicted, Kellner could face up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Brandon Eugene Derr, 35, of Topeka, has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon which means he could face up to 10 years in prison with a fine of up to $250,000 says the Department of Justice.

Lamarques Channel, 36, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and could also face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 according to the DOJ.

In all cases, defendants are assumed innocent until proven otherwise, indictments are merely allegations of criminal conduct.

