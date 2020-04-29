DCF to help people pay energy bills

The Department for Children and Families is helping more people pay their energy bills.

The DCF announced Wednesday a second period for accepting applications to their Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. The program provides a yearly payment to help qualified households pay winter heating bills.

DCF provided an average of $576 to 33,000 households last year.

Eligibility Determination (Persons Living at the Address: Maximum Gross Monthly Income):

1: $1,354



2: $1,832

3: $2,311

4: $2,790

5: $3,269

6: $3,748

7: $4,227

8: $4,705

9: $5,184

10: $5,663

11: $6,142

12: $6,621

+1: $479 for each additional person

They are accepting applications HERE from May 1st through May 29.