DCF to help people pay energy bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- The Department for Children and Families is helping more people pay their energy bills.
The DCF announced Wednesday a second period for accepting applications to their Low-Income Energy Assistance Program. The program provides a yearly payment to help qualified households pay winter heating bills.
DCF provided an average of $576 to 33,000 households last year.
Eligibility Determination (Persons Living at the Address: Maximum Gross Monthly Income):
- 1: $1,354
- 2: $1,832
- 3: $2,311
- 4: $2,790
- 5: $3,269
- 6: $3,748
- 7: $4,227
- 8: $4,705
- 9: $5,184
- 10: $5,663
- 11: $6,142
- 12: $6,621
- +1: $479 for each additional person
They are accepting applications HERE from May 1st through May 29.