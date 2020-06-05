DCF reopens locations in Kansas

Department for Children and Families Service Centers will be reopening Monday, June 8.

DCF offices will reopen Monday according to Department for Children and Families Secretary Laura Howard.

“Based on Governor Laura Kelly’s Ad Astra plan for reopening and county data, I feel it is appropriate to slowly begin to open our service centers,” says Howard. “Our reopening plan is based on data and will be done in a safe and measured fashion.”

A release sent on Friday, June 5, says that some service centers had recently opened to test readiness and ensure safety for both clients and employees. Employees at the location implemented safety guidelines for the Department.

DCF says that changes include:

• Limiting lobby capacity to ensure social distancing

• Asking COVID-19 screening questions upon entry

• Encouraging clients to wear masks

• Asking clients to limit the number of people they bring to the service center

• Making phone interviews available

• Plexiglass partitions

• Designating “phone stations” for clients

“We know the pandemic has caused additional stress to the well-being of Kansas families,” says Howard. “Our goal is to be available no matter how someone contacts the agency because we know access to our programs can provide a measure of security during these difficult times.”

DCF has also listed the first round of centers to open on Monday. The list is as follows:

• Atchison

• Chanute

• Colby

• Columbus

• Concordia

• El Dorado 6/10

• Fort Scott

• Goodland

• Hays

• Hiawatha

• Independence

• Junction City

• Lawrence

• McPherson

• Manhattan

• Marysville

• Osawatomie

• Ottawa

• Parsons

• Phillipsburg

• Pittsburg

• Pratt

• Salina

• Topeka

• Winfield 6/10

For residents not located near one of the opening locations the agency offers other ways for clients to connect as well, says the Department.

For general questions DCF says to call 1-888-369-4777.

For specific case questions or information documents DCF says to email local service centers at DCF.(CITY)EES@ks.gov (Example: DCF.TopekaEES.ks.gov).

To report suspect abuse or negligence DCF says to call the Kansas Protection Report Center at 1-800-997-6666.