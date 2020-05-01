DCF offering payments to help with food

Families participating in the free and reduced lunch program can get some extra assistance with food.

The Kansas Department of Children and Families will operate the pandemic EBT program.

It offers a one-time $274 benefit per child, meant to fill the gap for families no longer able to access the school meal program.

Kansas is one of only 13 state approved for the pandemic EBT.

While DCF works to launch it, families who have not applied for the free and reduced lunch program should do so to ensure their eligibility, and families who already participate should verify their information is up to date.