DCF extending application period for energy assistance program

The Department for Children and Families has extended their program for helping people pay their energy bills.

DCF is now accepting applications to their Low-Income Energy Assistance Program through May 29th after the government distributed $900 million to it.

The program provides a yearly payment to help qualified households pay winter heating bills.

DCF provided an average of $576 to 33,000 households last year.

Eligibility Determination (Persons Living at the Address: Maximum Gross Monthly Income):