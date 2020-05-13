DCF extending application period for energy assistance program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -- The Department for Children and Families has extended their program for helping people pay their energy bills.

DCF is now accepting applications to their Low-Income Energy Assistance Program through May 29th after the government distributed $900 million to it.

The program provides a yearly payment to help qualified households pay winter heating bills.

DCF provided an average of $576 to 33,000 households last year.

Eligibility Determination (Persons Living at the Address: Maximum Gross Monthly Income):

  • 1: $1,354
  • 2: $1,832
  • 3: $2,311
  • 4: $2,790
  • 5: $3,269
  • 6: $3,748
  • 7: $4,227
  • 8: $4,705
  • 9: $5,184
  • 10: $5,663
  • 11: $6,142
  • 12: $6,621
  • +1: $479 for each additional person

 