DCF centers remain closed to public

The Department for Children and Family Service centers will remain closed until further notice. The offices have been closed since March 23.

"My first priority is the health and safety of both clients and employees," said Secretary Laura Howard. "I am committed to implementing a reopening plan that ensures social distancing and other safety requirements set forward by Governor Kelly."

The agency opened a virtual call center for clients' questions. The center can be reached at 1-888-369-4777. The DCF also added a chat feature to its website for those who need basic information about programs and the application process. The website is www.dcf.ks.gov.