D.C. area nonprofit donates thousands of vegetables and flowering plants to area hospitals

Melwood, a nonprofit that provides job opportunities to people with differing abilities, is donating thousands of vegetables and flowering plants to Washington D.C. area hospitals, food pantries, group homes and nursing homes.

The donated produce has been grown by people with differing abilities with help from Melwood.

“It’s more important than ever to reach out to those who need our help, thank the healthcare workers on the front lines and bring a little cheer to seniors and individuals of differing abilities,” says Melwood’s President and CEO, Cari DeSantis. “We salute our brothers and sisters on the front lines keeping the nation safe from the coronavirus.”

Melwood employees are responsible for sanitizing over 60 federal buildings and military bases in the D.C. area in order to allow the nation’s leaders to guide the country through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The flowers were beautiful, and they came at the perfect time to breathe a little life back into our team members and the people we support. COVID-19 has been at the forefront of many of our lives and to step away and have something else to focus on really helped diminish our stress,” says Clarissa Mitchell, CEO of EPIC, a Maryland based group home.

“With National Nurses Week running May 6 –12 and May being Mental Health Awareness Month, this was the perfect time for Melwood to show our appreciation to the health care workers and to cheer up those who may be feeling isolated and lonely during these troubled times,” says DeSantis.