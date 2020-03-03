DA files charges in the cases of 2 attacks caught on video

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says his office has begun legal action against five juvenile females for two attacks captured on video.

According to Kagay, five girls, four 12-year-olds and one 11-year-old, have been charged. He could not say what charges were filed, but did confirm they were filed in Shawnee County District Court.

The first attack was in the 1100 block of SW Horne on January 13th. All five girls were charged in that attack.

The second attack was in the 1200 block of SW Washburn on February 20th. One of the 12-year-olds has been charged in that case. She was booked on a charge of Felony Aggravated Battery at the time.

Four of the juveniles were arrested at Robinson Middle School last Thursday. Names have not been released.

Police are still asking for any witnesses and anyone with information to contact officers at 785-368-9400 or email via e-mail to telltpd@topeka.org. Anonymous tips can be made to Shawnee County Crime Stoppers by calling 785-234-0007.