DA charges new suspect in June 1 protest

More charges against rioters in Monday night’s protests have been filed according to Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay.

After a peaceful protest occurred on June 1, says the DA’s Office, the protest turned violent where a second demonstration gathered at the Law Enforcement Center.

Members of the group began damaging buildings and vehicles and attempted to gain entrance into the building, says the report.

After investigation Reahnna McBride was arrested in relation to assault on law enforcement officers, says Kagay, she was arrested on June 4 and charged on June 5.

Kagay listed McBride’s charges as: three counts of Aggravated Battery Against a Law Enforcement Officer, Level 7 Felonies; Incitement to Riot, Level 8 Felony; and Criminal Damage to Property, Level 9 Felony. Her bond was set at $25,000 and she will be scheduled for a conference on July 30 at 3 p.m.

The Kanas Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation along with the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. They ask that anyone with information related to this crime should contact law enforcement immediately.

