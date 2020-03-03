DA Kagay discusses behaviors in schools on 13 NEWS This Morning

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay joined Chris Fisher on 13 NEWS This Morning for a discussion on the state of bullying and misbehavior in our schools.

Kagay says the behaviors we are seeing are a result of a culture shift in schools. He says issues don't get addressed because people don't want to make a lot of noise. He attributes that mindset to the 2016 Juvenile Justice Reform Act, which gives administrators more leeway when deciding whether or not to report to law enforcement when low level crimes occur.

"I feel like, in 2016 when this bill was passed, some of this looked good on paper, some of it didn't, but I question whether or not it was really thought through," Kagay said. He added that he and other law enforcement members are there to do their job and encourages teachers and administrators to reach out to them when they need help.