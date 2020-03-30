NCAA DI spring sports granted extra year of eligibility

Division I spring sport athletes will be granted another year of eligibility after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down their seasons, the NCAA DI Council announced Monday.

"The Council's decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level." Dr. Grace Calhoun, chairwoman of the NCAA Division 1 Council and athletic director at the University of Pennsylvania, said. "The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that."

Winter sport athletes, however, will not get an extra year. The DI Council explained, "Council members declined to extend eligibility for student-athletes in sports where all or much of their regular seasons were completed."

Spring sport teams will be allowed to have more scholarship student-athletes as they balance incoming athletes and seniors who choose to stay for another season. The Council also said that schools will have the option to give student-athletes the opportunity to return without the same level of financial aid from the previous season.

Baseball teams will also see an increase in their roster limits, though the Council did not specify the number.