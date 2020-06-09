Cyrus Hotel opens again

Downtown Topeka's Cyrus Hotel is open once again, after nearly three months of closure.

The hotel has implemented several safety and health measures, including stringent sanitation, taking employee temperatures, and a 72-hour waiting period before rebooking a room.

Cyrus General Manager Colleen Lynch says the hotel felt lonely while it was empty over the last few months.

"We take great pride in the hotel, and we certainly enjoy hosting people in our great City of Topeka, so we're extremely glad to be open," Lynch said.

The hotel's eatery, the Weather Room, will remain closed for the time being. They have partnered with the neighboring eateries to keep their guests fed.

