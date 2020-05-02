Customers help Topeka tanning salon on verge of closing due to COVID-19

Oasis Tanning Salon owner, Amy Bahm, posted a heartfelt message on Facebook to announce her small business is permanently closing.

"When she made that public, a bunch of her customers got on social media and decided to help," said Dawn Gomez, longtime customer of the salon.

They came up with the idea to hold a drive-thru fundraiser on Saturday.

Gomez got to work making signs and one by one, cars pulled into the parking lot to donate.

"She is an amazing individual," said Gomez, "She is a strong independent woman, she is an awesome friend and sometimes when you're strong and independent, especially for a female, it's very difficult to ask for help."

Gomez said once the pandemic hit the community, Bahm applied for multiple small business loans and grants, but never received financial help.

"She has a dealine that she has to meet and that deadline cannot be extended until the 18th, so it's either here and now or she will have to shut her doors," said Gomez.

Their goal is to raise enough money to keep the tanning salon in business until it can reopen.

Gomez said, "$3,500 or $4,000, just to get through this hump and then once she can open she'll be good to go, she'll be fine."

She said in times like these, it's so important to help each other.

"We're supposed to be our brother's keepers," said Gomez, "We are supposed to help each other when we're down and out."

They will have another drive-thru fundraiser next Saturday starting at 10 a.m. with a silent auction and food sales.

It will be in the Oasis Tanning Salon parking lot at 511 NW Morse St.

Anyone who can't make it -- can donate through Pay Pal. Money can be sent directly to the owner at akbahm@aol.com.