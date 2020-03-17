Cuddle up! Pets pose low risk for COVID-19

If you're worried COVID-19 will keep you from playtime with your pets, there's good news.

"At this time, there is no hard evidence that pets can get infected or that pets pose a risk to us," Dr. Allison Crow, DVM, with Animal Clinic of North Topeka said.

Crow said the only positive case in a pet so far was a dog in Hong Kong, that was tested initially at the end of February. Other tests on cats and dogs have been negative. Right now, the only CDC guideline is for people confirmed positive for COVID-19.

"(The CDC) recommendation is, if you can, to have them cared for by someone who isn't sick, and to isolate yourself from your pets the same way that you would try to isolate yourself from other humans," she said.

Crow also reminds you to keep pets in mind with any cleaning you might be doing.

"A lot of cleaners do have toxicity effects on dogs and cats so it is important to make sure you're diluting any cleaning product the way that it's supposed to be according to directions, and if you are using especially something that's a bleach derivative, that you're giving it time to dry adequately before you allow pets to have exposure to that space," Crow said.

While looking out for their health, pets can be important to your health too as many of us stick closer to home.

"They provide amazing emotional support during a time when I think there's a lot of unknowns, a lot of anxiety to life," Crow said. "I think giving them extra love and hugs is especially needed during this time to keep us all a little more sane."

Crow says pets can be a contact surface for spreading germs - for example, if someone sneezes or coughs on them.. then you touch their fur - so keep washing your hands often.

