Criminal charges filed in Thursday homicide

Criminal charges have been filed against Charles Wilson II in relation to the murder of Lisa Hill on May 7.

Just before 4 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to a call at 1132 NW Central and found Hill suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation led to Wilson as the suspect and he was found at his home soon after officers found Hill. After a standoff with law enforcement, Wilson came out of his home around 6:20 p.m. and was taken into custody.

District Attorney Mike Kagay has filed four felony charges against Wilson: Murder in the First Degree, Premeditated, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Endangering a Child, and Interference with Law Enforcement. Wilson is also being charged with Interference with Law Enforcement in relation to the investigation of the murder of Joseph Hill on April 24. Joseph Hill was Lisa Hill's son.

Wilson is being held on a $1,000,000 bond.