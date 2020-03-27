Crime down in Riley County during coronavirus pandemic

Riley County authorities say crime is down in March compared to previous years and say the drop may be owed in part to more people staying home during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to KMAN Radio in Manhattan, the Riley County Police Department reports a dramatic drop in calls for service, crime, arrests and accidents from March 1 to 23.

KMAN reports officers made no arrests on March 21.

The radio station says statistics from the Riley County Police Department shows property and violent incidents are down 44 percent from last year. The total number of property crimes was cut nearly in half, with 41 incidents reported this month compared to 80 in the first three weeks of March 2019.

Calls for service also are down. According to KMAN, Riley County police averaged more than 3,500 calls during the first three weeks of March the past five years, but only had 2,600 calls during the same period this year.