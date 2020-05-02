Crews searching for missing kayaker near Tuttle Creek

Emergency crews are searching near the Tuttle Creek ORV Park for a missing 21-year-old man.

According to the Riley County Police Department the man was last seen kayaking with friends.

Emergency dispatchers received the call Saturday around 2:05 p.m. reporting one person missing from a group of kayakers.

The Riley County Police Department, the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Pottawatomie County Water Rescue Team, the Manhattan Fire Department, Riley County Rural Fire District, Kansas Wildlife and Parks, and the Army Corps of Engineer Rangers all responded and are currently at the scene.

RCPD is asking people to avoid the area while crews search for the man.