Crews battle fire early Monday at vacant house near downtown Topeka

Crews battled a fire early Monday at a house on the south edge of downtown Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 6:20 a.m. at a two-story house near 15th and S. Kansas Avenue. The home is on the east side of S. Kansas Avenue.

Topeka Fire Department Battalion Chief Stacy Howbert said at the scene that the blaze started on the back porch of the wooden-frame residence.

Howbert said firefighters made a quiick knock-down on the blaze.

Though the boarded-up house was considered a vacant property, Howbert said, two people were inside the structure at the time of the fire.

Crews did a primary and secondary search to check for more people inside the home, but found no one else in the residence.

Firefighters reported no stairway leading from the first to second floor inside the house.

Firefighters used a ladder to enter a second-floor window on the south side of the house to complete their search.

A Topeka Fire Department investigator was on the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

No injuries were reported. Additional details weren't immediately available.